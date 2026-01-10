Durban [South Africa], January 10 : Former South African captain Graeme Smith, now the SA20 league commissioner, spoke proudly on the Proteas Test team becoming the "beacon of light" over the last one year or so by winning their maiden ICC World Test Championship and the first Test series in India after 25 years and expressed hope that with Proteas could go back-to-back in senior men's cricket by winning the T20 World Cup final and beat India in the title clash in their own backyard.

Graeme, the Proteas legend with over 17,000 runs across all formats, was speaking to the media in Durban on the sidelines of the SA20 season four. He has been the league commissioner since its inception.

Speaking to reporters about South Africa's Test exploits under the leadership duo of captain Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad, Graeme could not be more prouder as he hailed the team as a "beacon of light". He also expressed his desire that after losing to India in the T20 WC finals in 2024 at Barbados by just seven runs, he would like to see Proteas avenge their loss against India at their own backyard and hand them a double whammy after a 2-0 whitewash win in the Test series this year.

"Obviously, I would like us to beat India in the final, you know. We know it (India) is a tough place to go on tour. I was really surprised that, you know, how dominant we were in the test series. That really did surprise me. But it was brilliant. I mean, the test side over the last year, year and a half, has really been the beacon of light, you know, from a national team perspective. It has been brilliant. Temba, Shukri, you know, have done wonders. Hopefully, it continues," he said.

Graeme said that in the white-ball format, Shukri's team led by Aiden Markram, could do wonders in the T20 WC if they get the combination right, since the team has enough firepower, bowling skill-set, and ability to play spin in India.

"I think in the white ball format, there's so much talent now. I think if Shukri and the team can get their combinations right, I think there is real opportunity that the team can do very well because of his power, bowling skill. And, you know, I think there's enough quality of ability to play spin there as well in that middle order, particularly in India. So, let us hope, you know, that there will be a good World Cup around the corner," he added.

He also warned that India, with all its talent, cannot be "written off", especially during a home World Cup and sees them qualifying to the semifinals at least.

"And it does seem an interesting transition phase in Indian cricket, you know, between Gautam (Gambhir, the head coach) and senior players and, you know, who is next and how that transition happens. And it seems to be in an interesting place. So, it is going to be good to watch how things go. But certainly from a talent perspective, India, if they are not in the last four at least, I will be very surprised," he added.

The former South African captain also said that SA20 is a fine platform for players to prepare for the T20 WC, since it offers plenty of competition while playing alongside and against some of the best players in the world in front of packed stadiums in matches reaching a worldwide audience through television, streaming and more.

"I think when you go into a World Cup, you always want to come off the back of playing really competitive cricket. And I think we have seen, and speaking to players, even a lot of international players and stuff, they say that cricket here is highly competitive and it is a great platform for our players to take that type of pressure, you know, full houses, first-class production, playing against the best players locally and internationally. From a preparation perspective, that is key. I mean, the one thing that we will not have, you know, the combinations, you know, Shukri and Aiden, what are the combinations they want to take into India? You know, how they are going to shape up, who's going to bat where, you know, depending on where they play. So, we cannot predict that, but I think the platform for players to prepare here is brilliant," he concluded.

In the T20 WC, South Africa is part of perhaps the most dangerous group, with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE in Group D. They will start off against Canada at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on February 9.

