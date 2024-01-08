"Grateful for the way you've transformed my world": David Warner recalls his wife's role in cricket career

Sydney [Australia], January 8 : Australia batter David Warner, who recently announced retirement from ODI and Test formats, applauded his wife Candice Warner's "unwavering support" and "boundless optimism".

Warner took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards his wife in a lengthy post. In the post, Warner wrote that the success he got in his career was because of his wife and stated that she has been there through thick and thin.

"I write this with a lot of emotions. What can I say!!! Honestly, you, @candywarner1, are the reason I made it this far. I've said it many times before: 4 am wake-ups, you're off your head. Cricket players do not need to do this, but the thought of what discipline meant to me was that I didn't know the real meaning," Warner wrote.

Warner on Saturday brought down the curtains on his illustrious Test career after playing the farewell innings against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"We don't train at that hour, we don't play at that hour, but what it does do is change mindset to what impossible is to be made possible. I can't thank you enough for entering my world and giving me the best chance of doing what I love for as long as I did," the left-hand batter opined.

Warner wrote that his wife has shown him "true meaning of love" and he is forever grateful to her. Warner thanked Candice for being his partner and called her an "extraordinary woman".

"You've faced challenges with grace and determination, showing me what true courage looks like. Your unwavering support and boundless optimism have been a source of inspiration for me, and I am grateful for the way you've transformed my world with your presence. I can't imagine life without you," the opener asserted.

"You've shown me the true meaning of love, and I am forever grateful to have you by my side. Your unwavering belief in me has given me the strength to push forward, and your unwavering love has shown me the beauty of the human you are. You've also constantly been there for our girls when I was away and never once have I ever heard you say this is tough, challenging or too hard. You're solid, loyal and my goodness tough as nails. There is no better role model than you for our three beauties," the Sydney-born cricketer stated.

"Thank you for being my partner, my rock, in this incredible journey called life. I am grateful for your love, your strength, and your support. Here's to you, my love, for being the extraordinary woman that you are. I am blessed to have you in my life, and I will cherish you always. I love you [?]," the 37-year-old concluded.

The seasoned veteran was greeted warmly by his home fans at Sydney Cricket Ground, with spectators even entering the pitch to see the post-match presentation. Fans flocked to the ground in great numbers to see Warner in white for the final time.

In his most recent game, the southpaw hit a match-winning 57 as Australia successfully chased 130 to win the third Test by eight wickets and take the series 3-0. As Warner waved farewell to Test cricket, supporters from all around the world sent their well wishes to the Australian icon, recalling his cricketing exploits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor