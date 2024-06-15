Grateful to have got the win: Proteas skipper Aiden Markram after beating Nepal by one run

Kingstown [St. Vincent], June 15 : After his side's one-run win over Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2024 match, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that they were grateful to have clinched a victory.

Markram played a 15-run knock from 22 balls at a strike rate of 68.18. He slammed just two fours during her time on the crease. The skipper was sluggish in the first inning of the match.

Speaking after the match, Markram said that they did not display their best performance against Nepal. He also praised his seamers and said that they have a great pace attack.

"Very grateful to have got the win. Don't think we were anywhere near our best tonight. For large parts, don't think we thought we'd be on the right side of that as well. Lot of learnings for us. We've got a really good pace attack and you have to back that. We spoke about coming in with energy and see if there was anything in the wicket. In hindsight we should've played another spinner, didn't think it would spin that much," Markram said.

The Proteas skipper accepted that Nepal bowled well in the first inning and made it tough for South Africa.

"They (Nepal) bowled really well and made it tough for us. They put us under a lot of pressure and it shows the quality they have. Mix that with a lack of conviction in our dressing room so there's a lot of learnings for us," he added.

Recapping the match, Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opener Reeza Hendricks held the fort down while wickets kept falling, scoring 43 in 49 balls, with five fours and a six. Proteas was reduced to 82/4 in 15.3 overs. Later, a solid knock of 27* in 18 balls, with two fours and a six, pushed the Proteas towards 115/7 in their 20 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal. Dipendra Singh Airee also took 3/21 in his four overs.

In the run-chase of 116 runs, Aasif Sheikh (42 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and a six) steered his team near a victory after they were reduced to 35/2 in 7.4 overs. Aasif had a 50-run partnership with Anil Sah (27 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). In the final over, Nepal was left to get eight runs. But Gulshan Jha (6) being run-out on the final ball left them a run short of what could have been a famous victory.

Tabraiz Shamsi was impressive with the ball, delivering a spell of 4/19 in four overs. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also took a wicket each.

Shamsi secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his heroic spell.

South Africa ends the group stage with four wins in four games, with eight points. They are the table toppers in Group D. Nepal is in fourth place with two losses and a no result, giving them just one point.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor