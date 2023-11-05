Great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, played lovely innings today: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India for their clinical performance against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as they registered a thumping 243-run win and also wished birthday boy Virat Kohli for playing a brilliant knock equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries.

"Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork. They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today. @imVkohli," PM Narendra Modi posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls with 10 fours and a strike rate of 83.47.

In 34 matches, Virat has 1,573 runs at an average of 58.25, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 107. Sachin (2,278 runs) is the highest scorer ever in WC history. Sangakkara has 1,532 runs in his WC career.

Now, in eight WC 2023 matches, Virat has scored 542 runs at an average of 108.40, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 103*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Virat has also continued his red-hot form against South Africa in ODIs.

In the last 15 innings against SA in ODIs, Kohli has smashed 1,091 runs at an average of over 109, with five centuries and five fifties.

Also, Virat Kohli equalled compatriot and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons on Sunday.

This is Virat's 49th international hundred. He has tied with Sachin, who has also scored 49 ODI tons. Virat is just one century away from becoming the first player to smash 50 ODI centuries.

Virat's century is also his 79th in international cricket. Virat has smashed 49 centuries in ODIs, 29 in Tests, and one in T20Is.

Virat's record-equalling ton has come at the same ground where he scored his first-ever international ton against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The star batter has the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket, next to Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries.

Virat has also joined an elite company of batters who scored a century on their birthdays. These players include Sachin himself, Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, and Mitchell Marsh.

119 balls is the joint-most balls Virat has taken for a century, with his century against Pakistan in 2015 at Adelaide and against South Africa in 2018 in Cape Town coming in the same amount of balls.

