Great deal of protection when senior players are around: Shardul Thakur after Virat and Rohit Test retirement

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, star India all-rounder Shardul Thakur expressed his feelings on right-hand batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from the longest format of the game.

On May 7, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years, ahead of the England tour, kickstarting India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle from June 20 onwards.

On the other hand, on May 12, the world stood in silence after Kohli announced his decision to retire from Tests more than a month before the highly anticipated five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

Speaking on Rohit and Kohli's Test retirement, Shardul Thakur, while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, said, "Yes, definitely, as they will not play Test cricket anymore. They are the most senior and experienced ones in the game at present, but then again, it's a personal call when they realise they will not be able to contribute and drive the format the same way as before. There is a great deal of protection when senior players are around, and having a good mix of senior and junior players in the team provides flourishing results."

"But then again, a young and talented team like the current one has a different sort of enthusiasm, and it's going to be a challenging yet enriching tour for everyone. With the absence of driving forces like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I guess the most experienced player now is Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). So overall, it is going to be an interesting tour for everyone, with different responsibilities on the shoulders, including new captaincy," the fast-bowler added.

Rohit ended his 11-year-long Test career on May 7 after representing the country in 67 Tests. This left India with a massive leadership hole ahead of the England tour starting in June, which will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month, marking the end of a brilliant career spanning 14 years and 123 Tests. Virat's 14-year journey in the whites transformed India into a result-producing machine.

He infused aggression and the culture of fitness into a team riddled with youth and experience. In a career that redefined the demands of the game, Virat scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, and finished as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor