"Great experience": UAE skipper Esha Rohit Oza on playing against India Women

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : After her side's 78-run defeat to India in the Women's Asia Cup 2024, United Arab Emirates skipper Esha Rohit Oza said that it was a great experience playing against the Women in Blue.

Esha played a 38-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 105.56 after opening for the UAE side at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Esha said that they had learned a lot from the Indian side, especially how to build an inning and how to finish one.

"It was a great experience. Lot of learnings. From the Indian innings, we saw how to build an innings. And also saw how to finish. Using this as an experience to help us learn that. You're never satisfied when you're playing such an opposition because the batting runs deep (talking about the early wickets). Three wickets is a great start but you need to take all 10. We put up a better score against a better side - that means we learnt from our mistakes," Esha said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, UAE decided to bowl first in Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur (66 runs from 47 balls, 7 fours and 1 six) and Richa Ghosh (64* runs from 29 balls, 12 fours and 1 six) were the standout batters for the Women in Blue and powered them to 201/5 in the first inning. Shafali Verma (37 runs from 18 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) also played a supporting role for the Indian side.

Kavisha Egodage led the UAE bowling attack after picking up two wickets in her four-over spell.

Kavisha Egodage (40* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and skipper Esha Rohit Oza (38 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the top performers in the {UAE side and powered them to 127/7 and conceded a 78-run defeat.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up two wickets in her four-over spell and successfully defended the 202-run target.

Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' after her stupendous performance in the first inning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor