"Great place to play cricket here": Roston Chase on Kensington Oval following WI-USA clash in T20 WC

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 22 : Following the win against the United States in their second fixture of Super 8 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies skipper Roston Chase spoke about the Kensington Oval where the match took place between the two sides.

Chase was awarded the Player of the Match for his magnificent bowling performance in the match. The spinner bagged three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 19 runs.

West Indies batters put on a sensational display of power-hitting to clinch their first win in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup for their nine-wicket triumph over the USA at Kensington Oval on Friday.

In what turned out to be a battle between the hosts of the marquee event, the Men in Maroon left the USA dazed.

"My best figures, to do it at home is a great feeling with all my friends and family watching. We spoke about it in the team meeting that it's our job as spinners to restrict them if they go well in the powerplay. Today I wasn't having the best of days, I almost missed the bus. Great place to play cricket here, it's a great stadium and the fans are always around. Our is to go and win this World Cup, we need to beat anyone in front of us," Chase said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Andries Gous (29 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar (20 in 19 balls, with two fours) were the only players to cross the 20-run mark as USA was bundled out for just 128 runs in 19.5 overs.

Roston Chase (3/19), Andre Russell (3/31) and Alzarri Joseph (2/31) were the top bowlers for WI.

In the run chase of 129 runs, Shai Hope (82* in 39 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) single-handedly won the game for the Windies, with Nicholas Pooran (27* in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes) unbeaten at the other end.

In Group 2, West Indies is at number two with a win and loss, giving them two points. On the other hand, the USA is at the bottom, with zero points and two losses.

