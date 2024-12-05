"Great start at ICC Headquarters connecting with my colleagues": Jay Shah after meeting board members in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 5 : International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, shared his thoughts after meeting ICC Board members and staff at the headquarters in Dubai on Thursday.

Jay Shah visited the ICC headquarters for the first time since assuming the role of chairman. During the visit, he engaged with ICC Board Directors and staff.

"A great start at the @ICC HQ connecting with my colleagues on the Board and the ICC team. Let the work begin!" Shah wrote on X.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1864679866718617659

Describing his visit as "productive and inspiring," Shah acknowledged the challenges ahead. "While I am encouraged by what I have seen, I recognise that this is just the beginning. The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision," he said, as quoted by the ICC.

According to an ICC release, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, focusing on leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a key opportunity and accelerating the growth of the women's game.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC chairman and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide," Shah said.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights," he added.

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his career in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, Shah joined the BCCI, becoming its youngest-ever honorary secretary.

Shah succeeded Greg Barclay as ICC chairman. Barclay served from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contributions to the ICC's progress during his tenure.

"I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership over the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period. I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to expand the game's reach and evolution on the global stage," Shah said.

In August 2024, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next ICC chairman. He was the sole nominee for the position after Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, according to an ICC media release.

