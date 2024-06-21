"Great team to lead...": Mitchell Marsh on Australia squad for T20 World Cup

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 21 : Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said he is "loving" to lead the Australian team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and that the side has a lot of experience in its ranks.

Australia registered a crucial 28-run victory against Bangladesh on Thursday in the Super 8 stage to edge closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup knockout stage.

"I'm loving it (on captaincy), great team to lead, great group filled with experience, the support staff have been excellent and the families are here as well. Have another game tomorrow and we're looking forward to it," Marsh said in a post-match presentation.

Up against Bangladesh in Antigua, both sides were eyeing a positive start in phase two of the tournament. However, the Aussies had the last laugh, in a match that featured a hat-trick, quickfire 50, and too many rain interruptions. Wet weather ultimately drew early curtains at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, with the result being decided through the DLS method.

"It was an exciting bowling performance with everyone chipping in. This is a very good playing XI, we spoke before the start to have the team to take us deep into the tournament and have a team based on the conditions and it's going well," said the Australia captain.

Talking about the match, David Warner's 34-ball fifty and Pat Cummins' hat-trick headlined Australia's breezy 28-run victory over Bangladesh via DLS method in the rain-curtailed clash in the Super 8 match.

Opted to bowl first, Marsh's team held Bangladesh to a below-par 140-run total with Cummins claiming his first T20I hat-trick, and becoming only the second Australian after Brett Lee to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

In the chase, David Warner and Travis Head dominated Bangladesh, scoring 59 runs in the opening six overs of the game, following which rain played hide and seek. Australia batted next, reaching 100/2 in 11.2 overs before the match was called off.

The win propelled Australia to the top of Group 1 surpassing India on net run rate, and now the Aussies will meet Afghanistan on June 22.

