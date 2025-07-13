Great three days of cricket, with more old-fashioned style, says Tim Southee after stumps on Day 3 in Lord's Test

London [UK], July 13 : England's bowling coach Tim Southee, speaking after the end of Day 3 of the third test between India and England at Lord's, felt it was a great three days of cricket, with a more old-fashioned style in the early days.

He also said both sides have played some good cricket, and there's been a good spirit. At stumps on Day 3 on Saturday, England are 2/0 with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Ben Stokes-led side have a two-run lead in the game after the completion of the third day of the Lord's Test.

Southee told reporters after the end of the day's play, "It was a great three days of cricket, with a more old-fashioned style in the early days. The guys kept energy out of the ball, dismissing India's scores. We're heading into a crucial shootout in the coming days... Bowlers are tired today, with intermittent inconsistency in both bowling and batting. Despite the hot three days and a good forecast, some surface deterioration is expected later... It's been a good, great series so far. I think both sides have played some good cricket, and there's been a good spirit. Tonight was just a bit of energy toward the end of the day. It's been three days, and it's good to see the energy still there from both sides..."

Opener KL Rahul's ton and left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja's 72 helped India to level the score at 387 on Saturday at Lord's, which was also set up by England in the first innings of the Test match.

Earlier in the match, England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order.

Brief Scores: England: 387 & 2/0 (Ben Duckett 0*, Zak Crawly 2*; Jasprit Bumrah 0/2) vs India: 387 (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74; Chris Woakes 3/84).

