"Greatness we are seeing in front of our eyes": Ben Duckett praises Joe Root

Multan [Pakistan], October 9 : England opener Ben Duckett expressed his admiration for Joe Root's exceptional form and the significance of his achievements after the first day of the ongoing Test match against Pakistan in Multan.

Duckett remarked, "It's tough to know what to say about him. He's gone past Alastair Cook, and it's greatness we are witnessing in front of our eyes. However, it doesn't feel that way when batting with him; he's been in the form of his life over the last six months."

Duckett's praise comes as Root continues to solidify his legacy as one of the game's greats, surpassing Cook's record for the most runs scored in Tests by an England player.

Duckett's own performance has also been a topic of discussion, as he has adapted to a new batting position at number four.

Reflecting on the challenge, he said after the day's play, "It's slightly different batting at four. I didn't really know what to do while waiting to go out to bat. On that wicket, you don't need to leave too many balls."

On a lighter note, Duckett addressed concerns about the injury he sustained during the match.

"The thumb is alright. The doctor put it back in immediately, and I had a scan last evening, which didn't show anything. Yes, it's a little sore after batting, but it's fine."

Looking ahead, Duckett remained optimistic about England's strategy. "We keep batting. We have all day tomorrow to go past them and then try to bowl them out on a Day 5 pitch," he concluded, emphasizing the team's determination to secure a strong position in the match.

In the ongoing match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, with centuries from skipper Shan Masood (151 off 177 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (102 off 184 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes), along with a fine fifty from Saud Shakeel (82 off 177 balls, including eight fours), leading them to a total of 556 all out.

England's bowlers, led by spinner Jack Leach (3/160) and pacers Brydon Carse (2/74) and Gus Atkinson (2/99), shared the wickets. In their first innings, England were buoyed by half-centuries from Zak Crawley (78 off 85 balls, with 13 fours) and Ben Duckett (84 off 75 balls, with 11 fours).

After their dismissals, Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141* off 173 balls, with 12 fours and a six) dominated the Pakistan attack, leading England to 492/3 at the end of day three, trailing by just 64 runs. The pair have put on a 243-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

As the Test match progresses, all eyes will be on Root and Harry Brook as they aim to build a substantial lead and maintain England's competitive edge against Pakistan.

