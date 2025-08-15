Greed for money stands above sacrifice: Aaditya Thackeray takes jibe at BCCI for playing Pakistan in Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing jibe at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating that the board's "greed for money", which stems from competing in the fixture against Pakistan in next month's Asia Cup, "stands above" the sacrifice of the nation's Armed Forces.

The outrage over India facing their arch-rival in the tournament results from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the name of religion.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. In the aftermath of India's response, the strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further slumped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stirring speech on the 79th Independence Day on Friday and declared that if the "enemy" dares to commit any misadventures, the Indian Armed Forces will give a befitting reply.

While invoking PM Modi's remark about 'blood and water won't flow together, Thackeray took a direct dig at the BCCI for not taking a stand against playing against Pakistan, classifying India being bound to play against their arch-nemesis due to the tournament's rules as a "joke".

"It'll be a real shame if the @BCCI thinks it's above what the PM said from Red Fort today. After so many efforts of the Union Government and our country to tell the world that pak is behind the Pahalgham attacks, the greed for money of the BCCI stands above the sacrifice of the Armed Forces, the Nation and even the PM saying blood and water cannot flow together. With all the might that BCCI has in the ICC, it's a joke to say we are bound by the Asia Cup Rules," Thackeray wrote on X.

India and Pakistan are placed together in Group A alongside the UAE and Oman. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the much-debated game against Pakistan is scheduled on September 14. Throughout the Asia Cup, India could face Pakistan three times.

Apart from the scheduled group stage fixture, India and Pakistan can compete in the Super 4 if they qualify from the group stage. If they manage to go past the Super 4 stage, they will square off for the third time in the tournament's final.

Notably, the India Champions refused to play against the Pakistan Champions twice in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). After the first contest was called off, the India Champions were destined to take on the Pakistan Champions in the semi-finals.

However, the team refused to participate in the contest and pulled out of the fixture. As a result, Pakistan qualified for the final but surrendered to defeat against South Africa.

Earlier, India refused to cross the border and compete for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. As a result, India played all of its fixtures on a neutral venue in Dubai and went on to lift the title with a commanding victory over New Zealand in the final.

