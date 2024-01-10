Green named in Australia's Test squad for West Indies series; Renshaw recalled

Melbourne, Jan 10 All-rounder Cameron Green will play in the first Test of a two-match series against West Indies as Australia named a 13-player squad for two-match series, beginning on January 17.

Matt Renshaw, who Warner has tipped as a potential successor, edged out fellow Test-capped openers Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft to be named in Test squad.

But the 27-year-old Renshaw will still have to bide his time on the periphery, with national selection panel chair George Bailey confirming allrounder Green's return to Australia's starting XI.

"Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the Test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country," Bailey said.

"Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw will join the squad prior to the first Test after playing for the Melbourne Stars (Jan 15) and Brisbane Heat (Jan 13) in the BBL," he added.

Confirmation that Green comes into the XI with Warner's the only exit means Steven Smith will move to the top of the order for the first time in his 14-year Test career.

Smith showed an interest in the role speaking at the conclusion of the final Test match against Pakistan in Sydney, and it's believed his eagerness to join Usman Khawaja has influenced the thoughts of the Australian selection panel.

Green meanwhile is tipped to bat No.4, a position he has flourished in while batting in domestic First Class cricket. The all-rounder was replaced in the side by Mitchell Marsh during the 2023 Ashes, but will likely be deployed with Marsh also in the side.

Meanwhile, Smith will also return to the captaincy for the three-match ODI Series against West Indies starting February 2. Travis Head will serve as his deputy.

Uncapped fast bowler Lance Morris has been named in the 13-man squad with Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jhye Richardson, and Nathan Ellis returning to the setup.

Test captain Pat Cummins, pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as allrounder Marsh have been rested from the ODi Series, while World Cup squad member Marcus Stoinis has not been named.

“The squad strikes a balance between players continuing to make their mark on international cricket, playing alongside some of our most experienced players with an eye to the future in this format," Bailey said

Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

ODI Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor