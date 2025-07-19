New Delhi [India], July 19 : Former Australia captain Greg Chappell believes that the Indian management should have sent a clear message to Ravindra Jadeja to go for the win during the third Test against England at Lord's.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, batted their hearts out, but fell marginally short in pursuit of a seemingly paltry 193-run target on the final day.

For three hours, Jadeja spent 22 overs with Jasprit Bumrah on the field and added 35 runs. He spent the next 13.2 overs with Siraj before the latter's unfortunate dismissal, forcing India to surrender to a 22-run defeat. Throughout India's late, stubborn act, Jadeja shielded the tail-enders but refused to take a gamble for boundaries.

"The Lord's Test also provided a telling moment with the way Jadeja was managed late in the match. Left with the tail, Jadeja did what many specialist batters do in that situation: he shielded the tail, farmed the strike, and played conservatively. On the surface, it was a disciplined innings. But was it the right one?" Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"The truth is, Jadeja was the only recognised batter left. If India were to chase down the target, he had to take calculated risks. His job wasn't to leave balls and collect singles - it was to win the match. That clarity should have come from the dressing room, from the captain. He needed to be told directly: "You are the man who has to get this done. The tail's job is to hang in there with you, but you must go for the win," he added.

The former India head coach cited Gill's counterpart, England skipper Ben Stokes, whose fabled 135* at Headingley in 2019 steered the Three Lions to a memorable one-wicket win over arch-rival Australia in a similar situation.

"We saw exactly that from England's Ben Stokes against Australia in Leeds in 2019. In a similar situation, he backed himself and produced one of the best innings of the past 50 years. Importantly, Stokes played that innings knowing that, succeed or fail, his team and leadership would have his back. That's the mindset that needs to be fostered in any great team," he wrote.

Gill arrived at Lord's with three centuries, turned one of them into his career best 269 and 458 runs from two Tests. However, he failed to replicate his past success, returning with scores of 16 and 6.

With two Tests left and India trailing by 1-2 in the five-match series, Chappell feels the current situation makes Gill's leadership challenge more "real". He believes the 25-year-old needs to define the type of team he wants, not with his words but with his actions and better communication.

And this is where Gill's leadership challenge becomes very real. He must start setting those expectations - clearly, proactively, and consistently. Gill must define what sort of team he wants India to be. The captain sets the tone - not just with words, but with actions, clarity of purpose, and visible standards. That means demanding discipline in the field. India cannot afford to slip back into being a poor fielding side. The best teams are superb in the field. They don't give easy runs. They don't drop chances," he wrote.

"The selectors and Gill must pick and stick. He must identify the core group of players he trusts, lay out a clear game plan, and communicate individual roles within it. Every player should know what is expected of them and where they fit in. Too often, in teams that struggle, players are left to work it out for themselves. That can't be left to chance at this level. Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one - and quickly. Whether it's at training, in the middle or in the dressing room during a break - clear, calm communication is essential. His bat can't always do the talking. He must learn to speak in a way that aligns the group, encourages belief, and creates trust," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor