"Grip, Twist, Paddle": Rishabh Pant shares video of his recovery from injury

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is slowly, but steadily working his way back to full fitness before he takes the international cricket by storm with his hitting once again, as he was seen cycling in a recent video on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Pant shared a video of him cycling and was clearly having a nice time.

"Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only," said the caption of Pant's post.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on July 21 issued an update on the recovery of its key players like Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul and Shreyas. Rahul, along with Iyer have resumed batting practice in nets and are also undergoing strength and fitness drills.

While Pant has also made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, the statement read. Since then, Bumrah, KL and Iyer have made their way back into the national side and will be seen in action during Asia Cup 2023, which will start from August 30 onwards.

India will kickstart its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

