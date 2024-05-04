GT Director of Cricket backs Mohit Sharma ahead of RCB clash in IPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Ahead of the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki backed right-arm seamer Mohit Sharma despite his poor performances in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

With 27 wickets from 14 innings at an average of 13.37 and an economy of 8.17, Mohit concluded the 2023 Indian Premier League as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the season. But he's having trouble building on his strong performance this season. In IPL 2024 so far, Mohit has managed to grab ten wickets at an average of 36.20 and an economy of 10.96.

The right-arm seamer recorded the worst figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. During the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi he conceded 73 runs to record the worst spell in IPL history in his four overs after receiving a hammering in the 20th over of 31 runs.

The Gujarat-based franchise's Director of Cricket asserted that the batters are hitting through the line to Mohit but we are still backing him as he is a world-class bowler and hard-working cricketer.

"Mohit is somebody who has so much experience and I'm sure you guys all monitored and see how he came back last year. Sometimes, definitely, as a bowler, batters are just fearless at the moment and you see up the order how some batters just take it on and the time when Mohit is bowling. Sometimes he's bowling some tough overs and the wickets are so placid at the moment, that people are just hitting through the line but we back Mohit he's a world-class bowler and he's a phenomenally hardworking cricketer and we believe in him," Solanki said in the pre-match press conference.

Following the loss against Faf Gu Plessis-led side in the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league, the Gujarat-based franchise holds the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches.

GT squad for IPL 2024: Shubman Gill (C), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar.

