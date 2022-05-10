GT make it to playoffs in first IPL outing, beat LSG by 62 runs

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for Play-offs this season as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Gujarat Titans bowled out LSG for 82 in just 13.5 overs in a low-scoring match in which they had scored 144/4 in 20 overs. GT have 18 points with nine wins out of 12 IPL matches they have played. GT have made it to playoffs in their first outing in IPL.

Chasing the 145-run target, Lucknow Super Giants did not get the best of start losing wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock for 11 as Yash Dayal dismissed him in the fourth over of the innings.

In the next over captain, KL Rahul was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 8 as caught behind by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha with LSG score at 24.

In the next over left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal struck for the second time dismissing Karan Sharma for 4 as Lucknow were left tottering at 33/3.

Rashid Khan also chipped in dismissing all-rounder Krunal Pandya stumped by Saha for 5 as Lucknow went in further trouble at 45 for 4.

Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni joined hands as LSG made its way to the 50-run mark.

R Sai Kishore got the prized scalp of youngster Ayush Badoni as LSG lost half of their side for 61 in the 11th over.

In the next over, Stoinis was run out as Gujarat Titans were all over Lucknow Super Giants. Four balls later Rashid Khan struck for the second time in the match to leave Lucknow in deep trouble at 67/7.

Lucknow's troubles continued as R Sai Kishore dismissed Mohsin Khan for 1. In the 13th over Rashid Khan struck twice dismissing Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan to take his tally to four wickets and bowling out LSG for 82.

Earlier in the day opting to bat first, Gujarat Titans got off a poor start as the side struggled against the pace trio of Dushyantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan. The first, one to depart was Wriddhiman Saha, who tried to hit the ball to the leg side, but it hit the top half of his bat and Avesh Khan standing at mid-on delivered his assistance to the bowler Mohsin Khan.

This brought Aussie Matthew Wade to the field, making his return to the side. The batter looked good, smashing Chameera for two consecutive fours. However, he was dismissed by Avesh Khan in the fifth over after being caught behind by the keeper Quinton De Kock for 10 off 7.

This brought captain Hardik Pandya to the crease and the onus was on him to build a strong partnership with compatriot Shubman Gill, who was looking really good at the other end.

At the end of six over, the Titans stood at a sub-par 35/2, with Gill (19*) and Pandya (1*).

Gill and Pandya resumed rebuilding efforts for GT, but it could last for only 27 runs as Avesh Khan sent back Pandya to the pavilion for 11 off 13 when the team's score was 51, with the keeper De Kock catching the ball once again.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was struggling at 59/3, with Gill (30*) joined by David Miller (2*).

GT stepped into the second half of their innings with only Gill offering some resistance to LSG's powerful pace attack, hoping to turn things in their favour with Miller, who had been a match-winner for the side on some occasions, by his side. The duo carried on the innings with consistent strike rotation, with some occasional hits crossing the boundary line. But the run-making pace had been sacrificed as by the time 15 overs ended, the team stood at 92/3 with Gill (47*) and Miller (18*).

Miller's six at the third ball of the 16th over bowled by Holder helped GT touch the 100-run mark. The pair had achieved a 50-run stand by the next ball, coming in 39 balls. In the final ball of the over, the 52-run stand between the duo was finally broken by Holder, as Miller was caught by Ayush Badoni at deep third man for 26 off 24 while attempting to go big.

Rahul Tewatia arrived at the crease next. Soon, Gill achieved his fourth half-century of the season, which came in 42 balls with five great boundaries. Gill continued to look good even after his fifty, putting his efforts into the next gear with two consecutive fours off Chameera in the 17th over. Tewatia also continued rotating the strike from the other end to give more of it to the in-form batter.

Just when it seemed that Gill and Tewatia would start piling runs in death overs, thanks to the 16th over by Holder and 17th by Chameera that went for 11 and 14 runs respectively, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan put pressure back on GT with cheap 18th and 19th overs, going for only five and six runs respectively.

However, the final over by Holder was expensive, going for 16 runs, with Tewatia getting some runs. GT ended the innings at 144/4, with Gill (63*) and Tewatia (22*).

Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, picking up 2 for 26 in four overs. Mohsin Khan also picked up 1/18 in four. Holder also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 144/4 (Shubman Gill 63*, David Miller 26, Avesh Khan 2/26) vs Lucknow Super Giants 82/10 in 13.5 over (DeepaK Hooda 27; Rashid Khan 4/24, R Sai Kishore 2/7, Yash Dayal 2/24).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor