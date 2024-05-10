GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Keep Playoff Dreams Alive with Convincing Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Despite a late cameo from veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings fell short in their chase of 232 runs against the Gujarat Titans on Friday night.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Openers Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan starred for the Titans with a record-equaling 210-run partnership. Gill smashed his first century of the season (104 off 55 balls), while Sudharsan contributed a blistering 103 runs off just 51 deliveries. Their efforts propelled Gujarat to a formidable total of 231/3.

In reply, CSK got off to a shaky start. However, a 109-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) revived their hopes. Ultimately, the target proved too much as Chennai finished at 196/8, losing by 35 runs. Dhoni managed a quick 26 off 11 balls towards the end, but it wasn't enough.

Mohit Sharma (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat, while Rashid Khan (2/38) also chipped in with two wickets. This win keeps the Titans' playoff hopes alive, while Chennai remains in a precarious position.