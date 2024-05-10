GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's Explosive Partnership Propels Gujarat Titans to 231/3 Against Chennai Super Kings

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struck centuries in a 210-run partnership to propel the Gujarat Titans to a commanding 231-3 against the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Highest Opening Partnership for #GT ✅

Equalled Highest Opening Partnership in IPL ✅



Courtesy of the centurions, the hosts set a massive 🎯 of 2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ 👏



A huge #CSK chase coming up next ⏳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/PBZfdYswwj#TATAIPL | #GTvCSKpic.twitter.com/eeLGLcOzyQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2024

Gill and Sudharsan unleashed a brutal batting display, scoring 103 and 104 runs respectively. The duo's dominant partnership formed the backbone of the Titans' imposing total. Tushar Deshpande was the lone bright spot for CSK's bowling attack, claiming two wickets.

Opting to bat first, Gill and Sudharsan started cautiously but soon found their rhythm, punishing the CSK bowlers with boundaries. Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad introduced spin in a bid to break the partnership, but Sudharsan countered with two sixes off Ravindra Jadeja.

The opening partnership reached a 100-run stand in the 10th over. Gill mirrored Sudharsan's fifty with a six of his own, and the pair plundered 24 runs from Simarjeet Singh's over, including three sixes.

The carnage continued as Gill and Sudharsan marauded the CSK bowling attack. A boundary past square leg brought up Gill's first IPL century of the season and his fourth overall, which he celebrated with a customary jump and roar.

Tushar Deshpande provided CSK with a glimmer of hope by dismissing both centurions in the 18th over. Sudharsan departed for 103, while Gill fell one run short of his score.

The Titans managed only 12 runs in the final over, setting a target of 231 for victory.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans 231/3 (Sai Sudharsan 103, Shubman Gill 104; Tushar Deshpande 2-33) vs Chennai Super Kings