GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans have already booked their spot in the playoffs and are currently leading the points table with 18 points from 13 matches. A win against CSK will confirm their place in the top two. Even with a loss, they can finish in the top two depending on other results. However, the Titans will not want to rely on other teams and will aim for a win to carry momentum into the playoffs. They lost their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants and will look to bounce back. Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated from the playoff race and will be playing their final game of the season. The five-time champions will aim to finish their campaign on a high. CSK also lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals and will hope to end their disappointing run with a win.

"We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintainance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice after 3.30-4pm, this is different heat, on the drier side. We are last in the table, we will still remain last, if win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back for Ashwin. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines, otherwise the batters will punish you," CSK captain MS Dhoni said during the toss.

"Feels exciting to have that (Test captaincy) challenge, it's going to be an exciting series against England for us. In the last match we were in the game till the 16th or 17th over. We were looking to bowl first today anyway. Looks a good wicket to bat on, it won't change much. We have one change, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Kagiso Rabada," GT skipper Gill said.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs - Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed