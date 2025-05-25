GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway Power Chennai Super Kings to 230/5 Against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings scored 230 for five against Gujarat Titans in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat. Openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway gave the innings a strong start. Mhatre scored 34 runs off 17 balls with three fours and six sixes before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. Conway stayed steady and made 52 runs off 35 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Urvil Patel contributed 37 runs from 19 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. Shivam Dube scored 17 runs from eight balls before being caught. Dewald Brevis played a powerful innings, scoring 57 runs off just 23 balls. He hit four fours and five sixes and completed his fifty in 19 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja supported the late charge with useful runs. Chennai crossed 200 runs in the 18th over for their highest score this season.

In bowling, Prasidh Krishna was the best performer for Gujarat Titans, taking two wickets for 22 runs. Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, and Shahrukh Khan took one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 230 for 5 in 20 overs

(Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52; Prasidh Krishna 2/22)

vs Gujarat Titans