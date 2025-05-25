GT vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch MS Dhoni and Shubman Gill in Action

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans have already secured a place in the playoffs and currently lead the points table with 18 points from 13 matches. A win against Chennai Super Kings will confirm their spot in the top two. Even if they lose, they can still finish in the top two depending on other results. However, the Titans want to avoid relying on other teams and will aim for a win to build momentum for the playoffs. They lost their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants and will look to bounce back. Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated from the playoffs and are playing their final game of the season. The five-time champions will seek to end their campaign on a high note. CSK also lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals and hope to finish with a win.

At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni said the pitch looks good for batting and expected conditions to remain stable throughout the match. Dhoni mentioned that the team has made one change with Deepak Hooda replacing Ravichandran Ashwin. He added that the team needs to enjoy their cricket despite being last on the points table. "We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintainance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice after 3.30-4pm, this is different heat, on the drier side. We are last in the table, we will still remain last, if win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back for Ashwin. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines, otherwise the batters will punish you," he said.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said the wicket looks good for batting and will not change much. The Titans have made one change with Gerald Coetzee replacing Kagiso Rabada. "Feels exciting to have that (Test captaincy) challenge, it's going to be an exciting series against England for us. In the last match we were in the game till the 16th or 17th over. We were looking to bowl first today anyway. Looks a good wicket to bat on, it won't change much. We have one change, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Kagiso Rabada," Gill said.

Impact Substitutes for Both Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin

Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper/captain), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Match Details and Live Streaming Information: GT vs CSK, IPL 2025 Match 67

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Event: Indian Premier League 2025, 67th Match

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Telecast:

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. The channels airing the match include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming:

Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers with a Jio SIM recharge of Rs 299 or above can access the live stream free of cost.