GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings End Campaign with Dominant Win Over Gujarat Titans (Watch Video)

Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a one-sided win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK defended a total of 230 for 5, their highest score of the season. A strong bowling performance combined with MS Dhoni’s aggressive field placements helped seal the victory.

Earlier, half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis powered CSK’s innings. Conway scored 52 off 35 balls, while Brevis added 57 off 23 balls.

After winning the toss, CSK chose to bat and started aggressively. Conway held steady while Ayush Mhatre attacked the GT bowlers. The team reached 50 runs in six overs. Urvil Patel and Shivam Dube continued the strong pace, keeping the run rate above 10 per over. Brevis finished the innings with a quick knock, adding 74 runs in partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

In reply, Gujarat Titans struggled from the start. Early wickets fell due to Dhoni’s sharp captaincy. Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford were dismissed in the powerplay. Sai Sudharsan scored 41 runs but was soon dismissed along with Shahrukh Khan. Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj took three wickets each. GT were bowled out for 147 runs.

This was GT’s second consecutive loss. With this defeat, Gujarat Titans finished the league stage with 18 points. Their loss opens the door for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians to claim the top spot, as all three teams have one game left.

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table despite their strong finish.