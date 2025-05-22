GT vs LSG, Ahmedabad Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today's Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match?

Gujarat Titans will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat side aims to secure a top two finish in the league. Lucknow Super Giants are already out of the playoff race after their defeat in the last match. They will aim to end their campaign on a high note with a win against Gujarat. The result of this clash will also be significant for the other three teams that have qualified for the playoffs. They will hope for a Lucknow win to improve their own chances of finishing in the top two.

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will hover around 37 degrees Celsius at the start of the match. It is expected to drop to 33 degrees by the end. Humidity levels will range between 37 and 49 percent. Clear skies are predicted and there is no chance of rain affecting the game.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is favourable for batters. High scores are expected in the match. Fast bowlers may get some assistance early on. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first due to the expected impact of dew during the second innings.

Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, William O’Rourke.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.