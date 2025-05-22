GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat side aims to secure a top two finish in the league. Lucknow Super Giants are already out of the playoff race after their defeat in the last match. They will aim to end their campaign on a high note with a win against Gujarat. The result of this clash will also be significant for the other three teams that have qualified for the playoffs. They will hope for a Lucknow win to improve their own chances of finishing in the top two.

"We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Will be good to have a target on the board. We want momentum heading into the qualifiers, these two games are going to be equally important. (On partnership with Sai Sudharsan) The way we compliment each other is great, we don't have conversations on who will take down the bowlers. We just play with a positive intent and stay in the moment. No changes," GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the toss.

"Would have bowled first, looks a good wicket. There is a challenge when you are already eliminated, but we take pride in playing cricket. As a team, we are trying different options that give ourselves the best chance of winning. Anything that could help us prepare for next season. Akash Deep comes in, and a few more changes for us," LSG captain Pant said.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna