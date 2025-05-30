GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Mullanpur Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match?

The Indian Premier League 2025 has reached the knockout stage with Gujarat Titans set to face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. There is good news for fans and teams alike as the weather is expected to remain clear throughout the high-stakes encounter. According to the latest forecast, there are no signs of rain during the match. The skies will stay clear with temperatures ranging between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels will vary between 43 and 54 percent, while wind speeds are expected to remain between 11 and 13 kilometres per hour. These conditions suggest a smooth and uninterrupted game for both teams.

In case of a washout, Gujarat Titans will advance to Qualifier 2 due to their higher finish on the points table after the league stage. Mumbai Indians would be knocked out of the tournament if the match does not produce a result.

Read Also | MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar to Miss Today’s Match? Star Duo Seen Limping at Airport, Video Goes Viral

Gujarat Titans finished third in the standings with nine wins in 14 games, while Mumbai Indians secured the fourth spot after an inconsistent season. The winner of this Eliminator will take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 for a place in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings was played at the same venue on Thursday, with RCB sealing an eight-wicket win to book their place in the title match.