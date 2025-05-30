GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2025. The high-stakes encounter is taking place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Mumbai made three changes to their playing eleven. Jonny Bairstow returned as wicketkeeper. Richard Gleeson made his debut and Raj Angad Bawa was brought into the side. Gujarat made two changes with Kusal Mendis replacing Jos Buttler, who has returned to England, and Washington Sundar coming in for Arshad Khan.

"We're going to bat. Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice. We all are aware, for the last 9 games we have been playing it like a knockout. Really need to turn up today and focus on the things which we can control. We've got three changes: Jonny comes back, Gleeson makes his debut and Raj Angad Bawa plays," Pandya said after winning the toss.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said his team would have preferred to chase. "We would've chased. If someone would've said at the start of the season that we would've qualified, we would've taken it. Boys are very excited to be able to come back here in Chandigarh, it's my home town. This game is no different for us, no pressure of the knockout game or anything. Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad," Gill said.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact Subs: KL Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan