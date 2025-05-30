GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator: What Happens if Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain? EXPLAINED

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator: The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is set for Friday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. The winner will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on June 1 in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already reached the final after their win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. But questions remain about weather disruptions in Mullanpur.

The Indian Meteorological Department says partly cloudy skies are expected with chances of brief rain or thundershowers in some areas. Daytime temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius and drop to the low 20s in the evening. AccuWeather forecasts a 0% chance of rain during the match but expects cloudy skies. Earlier, heavy rain fell in Mullanpur but conditions have improved.

There is no reserve day for the Eliminator. If rain prevents at least five overs per side from being bowled, the match will be declared a no-result. In that case, Gujarat Titans will advance to Qualifier 2 because they finished higher in the league points table. Mumbai Indians will be eliminated from the tournament.

The IPL playing conditions will determine the cut-off time for a reduced-overs match. Organisers will try to fit in as much play as possible before the time limit is reached.

