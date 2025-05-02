GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Gujarat Titans made one change to their lineup. Gerald Coetzee replaced Karim Janat. Sunrisers Hyderabad did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins said they chose to bowl considering the conditions. "We will have a bowl. You never really what you will get. Sometimes it is better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK's venue. Hopefully the trend continues here as well. If we win all our games, we still have a chance. We haven't quite clicked as a team. Last couple of games, we have done better. Same team," he said.

Read Also | Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Other Pakistani Cricketers' Instagram Accounts Blocked in India After Pahalgam Attack

Titans captain Shubman Gill said they would have preferred to bowl first as well. He said the surface looked good for batting and added that their team is peaking at the right time. "We would have bowled first as well. Looks like a good wicket. Last game here we played against Mumbai, we batted first as well. The season has been pretty good for us. Nothing changes us for us. This is the time when good team peaks. We are not really looking at the NRR. We are looking to see each game as it is. We have one change. Gerald Coetzee comes in for Karim Janat," Gill said.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami