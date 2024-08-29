Gujarat Rains: Cricketer Radha Yadav Rescued by NDRF Amid Severe Flooding in Vadodara

Torrential rains have caused widespread flooding across several cities in Gujarat, with Vadodara among the hardest hit as the Vishwamitri River breached its banks, submerging low-lying areas. Indian women’s cricket team spinner Radha Yadav was among those affected, sharing on social media that she was in a “very bad situation” due to the flooding but was later rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Radha Yadav's Instagram Story

Radha posted a video on Instagram story showing NDRF personnel rescuing people by boat as floodwaters inundated roads. “We are stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much #NDRF for rescuing us,” she wrote.

The heavy rains, which have persisted for four consecutive days, have claimed 26 lives across Gujarat, with 19 fatalities reported in the past few days, officials said. The deceased include seven people who were swept away in a tractor trolley while crossing an overflowing causeway in Morbi district’s Halvad taluka. Their bodies have since been recovered.

In Vadodara, where rains have momentarily paused, large parts of the city remain flooded, with water entering residential areas, submerging buildings, roads, and vehicles. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army evacuating residents to safer locations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation, assuring that the Centre would provide all necessary support.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Saurashtra on Thursday. Districts in the Saurashtra region, including Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar, received 50mm to 200mm of rain in the 12 hours ending at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Bhanvad taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka recording the highest at 185mm.

As rescue operations continue, around 17,800 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas across the state.