Gujarat Giants announce replacement for Kashvee Gautam ahead of WPL Season 2

New Delhi [India], February 19 : Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday named Sayali Satghare and Shraddha Pokarkar as replacements for Kashvee Gautam and Kanika Ahuja respectively ahead of the second season of Women's Premier League (WPL).

The WPL released a media advisory to confirm the replacements. Rising star Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of WPL has been ruled out of the upcoming second edition, owing to an injury.

The Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, have named Mumbai's Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.

India All-rounder Kanika Ahuja too, is ruled out of the WPL 2024 owing to an injury. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra's left-arm fast bowler as a replacement. She has been signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.

Ahead of the monumental second season, which start in Bengaluru on February 23, the Gujarat Giants unveiled their jersey.

The Gujarat Giants' head coach Michael Klinger and Mentor Mithali Raj were present at the ceremony as they presented the jersey to the squad ahead of their training in the evening. The Giants will be captained by Australian run-machine Beth Mooney, with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as the vice-captain.

In preparation for this season's WPL, the team in orange kickstarted their training with great gusto in the Garden City of Bengaluru, and are putting in the hard yards as they approach their first game. The Gujarat Giants will open its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians on February 25.

On the other hand, RCB will kick off their campaign on February 24 against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On February 23, in the opening game of the tournament last year's champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The final clash of the tournament will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

