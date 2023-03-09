Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney ruled out of WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the remainder of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 owing to an injury. As stated by the franchise, the Australian cricketer injured her calf in the season opener against Mumbai Indians and will not play any further part in the tournament. In Mooney’s absence, Laura Wolvaardt comes in as a replacement. The dynamic South African opener had recently played a key role for hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Mooney suffered a calf strain while batting in the second innings of the match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on 4 March. She did return to training subsequently but for her to recover to full fitness and complete her rehabilitation, it is likely to take 4-6 weeks.“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season. For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season," said Beth Mooney.