Gujarat Titans continue to champion sustainability at world's largest cricket stadium during IPL 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], May 27 : Continuing their unwavering commitment to sustainability, the Gujarat Titans have shown excellence in managing waste from the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, for the third consecutive year.

The Gujarat franchise have collected and processed an impressive 93,385 kilograms of waste in the seven home matches of the IPL 2025 season. This adds on to the Titans' holistic efforts in maintaining a sustainability-first approach across and beyond the IPL.

Gujarat Titans started this initiative in 2023 aligning with their larger goal of sustainability, and ever since, thousands of kilograms of waste have been collected, processed and repurposed through their concentrated all-round efforts. In the 2024 season, the initiative resulted in a total of 1,04,777 kilograms of waste being efficiently processed through recycling, composting, upcycling, reuse, or donation across the Titans' home fixtures.

With a capacity exceeding 100,000 spectators, the Narendra Modi Stadium presents a unique opportunity and responsibility for scaling sustainable practices. Gujarat Titans are harnessing this platform to execute a comprehensive, end-to-end waste management program that ensures environmental impact is minimised without compromising the fan experience.

The current season's waste collection includes 83,761 kilograms of dry waste and 9,624 kilograms of wet waste, all of which are being processed using decentralised sorting, recycling, and composting systems. Excess food and materials are directed to donation channels, contributing to both environmental and social impact.

Gujarat Titans' partnership with NEPRA Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. (NEPRA), enables them to manage the entire waste lifecycle from on-ground collection and segregation to transportation and final processing. The collective efforts also cater to stadium-wide sensitization campaigns, and ensuring hygiene and waste practices among food stall operators. Visual communication via banners, posters, and bin signage enhances public awareness, supported by social media outreach amplifying the initiative's goals.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans emphasized the team's vision and said, "At Gujarat Titans, it is our endeavour to do our part to contribute towards a cleaner, greener future. With the help of our partners, we're able to turn waste into resources from each of our home games at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We're proud that our fans extend their consistent support to this initiative and continue to embrace and drive this mission forward."

This campaign has not only transformed how waste is managed at scale but has also empowered local waste workers, including many women, thus contributing to both environmental sustainability and social equity through a circular economy framework.

As the IPL 2025 progresses, the Gujarat Titans remain committed to making meaningful change leading by example on and off the field.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor