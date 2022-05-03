Gujarat Titans opt to bat, aim to seal playoff spot against struggling Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat against the inconsistent Punjab Kings who have blown hot and cold this season. A remarkable debut campaign has seen Gujarat win 8 of the 9 matches they've played so far, not necessarily crushing the opposition in every game, but besting them in last-over thrillers.

Punjab were among the earlier teams they bested in that fashion, and it was the scene of perhaps the biggest heist of the tournament as Tewatia smashed two sixes off the last two balls. The Mayank Agarwal-led side is dealing with the problem of plenty and the problem of inadequacy at the same time. With more than half the season done, they are yet to figure out their best XI. Titans have won five run chases in the last over, two of them off the last ball. Only CSK in 2018 and RR in 2019 have won as many matches in the last over of a run chase in a single edition.



