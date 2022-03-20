Gujarat Titans sign former India pacer Mohit Sharma as net bowler

Gujarat Titans have signed former India and CSK pacer Mohit Sharma as net bowler for the upcoming edition of IPL 2022. As per reports, the Hardik Pandya led side have also roped in Barinder Sran for a similar role. Both the bowlers found no takers at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Mohit Sharma, who used to be CSK’s star player at one point in time was a member of India's 2015 World Cup squad.

Mohit Sharma has represented the Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Delhi Capitals in IPL. In fact, he also won the Purple Cap during the 2014 edition, having bagged 23 wickets from 16 matches at an economy rate of of 8.39. The Haryana cricketer has 92 scalps to his name from 86 IPL matches. The 33-year-old was also a part of the Indian squad that reached the finals of the ICC World T20 2014 in Bangladesh. Sran, on the other hand, was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in their victorious 2016 campaign and had castled an in-form Virat Kohli in the final for 54, which proved to be the turning point of Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the other new entrants, Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.