Gujarat Titans Storm into IPL 2025 Playoffs with 10-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals; RCB and PBKS Also Qualify

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a crushing 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, storming into the IPL 2025 playoffs in style. Chasing a daunting target of 200, GT’s openers made light work of the total, cruising to victory without losing a single wicket — a statement win that also ensured playoff spots for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Delhi Capitals posted a commanding 199/3 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to KL Rahul’s scintillating unbeaten 112. The Delhi skipper was in sublime form, smashing boundaries at will and anchoring the innings from start to finish. He was well-supported by Axar Patel and Abishek Porel, with Tristan Stubbs adding a fiery 21 off 10 balls in the final overs.

Rahul's knock wasn’t just match-defining — it was record-breaking. He surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian batter, in terms of innings, to reach 8000 T20 runs — a significant milestone in his glittering career.

Despite Delhi’s dominant batting display, their bowlers had no answers to GT’s onslaught. Gujarat’s openers chased down the total with utter dominance, sealing the win in emphatic fashion and boosting their net run rate in the process.

GT’s triumph not only secured their playoff berth but also had ripple effects in the standings. With Delhi Capitals facing a threat of missing the playoffs birth with Mumbai Indians still in contention with two games left. They will be facing DC in few days time which will be a virtual knockout clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also secured their places in the playoffs, benefiting from Gujarat’s big win.