Gujarat Titans to pick Kane Willamson at IPL 2023 mini auction?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Kane Williamson, their captain and most expensive player during the 2022 IPL campaign. The New Zealand captain spent eight years at the franchise, scoring 2101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03. He played 76 matches for Sunrisers and captained them 46 times.All ten franchises were given November 15 as the deadline to submit their final list of released and retained players, and the Hyderabad-based franchise decided to let go of Williamson. India and New Zealand are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning Friday, and ahead of the series, India captain Hardik Pandya was asked whether Williamson will be picked in the auction or not.

To this question, Hardik said: "For him, because he is a friend, yes. Rest it is okay. IPL is IPL, right now I am playing for India.Further quizzed about whether Hardik's franchise Gujarat Titans will go after Kane Williamson in the auction, Hardik said: "Don't know, too far ahead to think about it now."Letting go of Williamson will free up a significant chunk of Sunrisers' purse ahead of the 2023 auction as they look to rebuild after a disappointing 2022 campaign where they finished eighth on the points table on the 10-team table with only six wins in 14 games. Williamson had led Sunrisers to the IPL final in 2018, a season when he finished as the IPL's most prolific batter with 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. When Sunrisers' long relationship with Warner soured midway through the 2021 season, they made Williamson their full-time captain.As things turned out, the 2022 season was a struggle for Williamson with the bat. Nursing a troublesome elbow condition, he scored 216 runs in 13 innings at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 93.50. Of all batters who faced at least 100 balls in the tournament, his strike rate was the worst.

