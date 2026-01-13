Gujarat Titans to roll-out third edition of junior titans across five cities in state

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13 : Gujarat Titans are set to launch the third edition of their flagship grassroots initiative, Junior Titans, echoing the spirit of "Let's Sport Out!" across five cities in Gujarat, according to a release.

The 2026 edition builds on the foundation laid over the past two years, which has collectively engaged over 10,000 children across multiple cities in the state, reinforcing the franchise's commitment to encouraging physical activity, outdoor play and sporting enthusiasm among young children.

Since its inception in 2024, Junior Titans has been conceptualised as a multi-city grassroots programme with a clear focus on reaching children and communities across Gujarat.

The first edition featured activations across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Bhuj, with a concluding showcase in Ahmedabad, engaging over 5,000 children from over 100 schools in the under-14 age group. The second edition in 2025 moved further across the state with events in Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Palanpur and Ahmedabad, once again engaging more than 5,000 children from over 100 schools. Each year, the initiative has travelled to new cities, enabling Gujarat Titans to deepen its engagement with communities across different parts of Gujarat.

The third edition places renewed emphasis on meaningful community engagement beyond Ahmedabad, taking the initiative further into the state and closer to the communities that the franchise proudly represents. Along with encouraging children to engage in sport and outdoor activities, Junior Titans provides families and local communities an opportunity to engage with the Gujarat Titans brand and its ethos.

Through a range of fun, inclusive games and activities, the programme naturally inculcates values such as teamwork, perseverance and resilience, using sport as a powerful medium for learning and development.

The third edition will begin on Saturday, 17 January, in Surendranagar, hosted at the Cambridge School of Excellence. Thereafter, the programme will move to a new city every SaturdayMorbi (24 January), Amreli (31 January) and Anand (7 February)before concluding in Ahmedabad on 14 February.

The initiative aims to bring together hundreds of children across these locations, motivating them to step outdoors, play and engage in sport from an early age. The format remains non-competitive, prioritising participation, inclusion and the joy of being active.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, "Over the last two editions of Junior Titans, we've seen first-hand how deeply sport can connect with children, families and local communities across Gujarat. This initiative is not about competition or results, but about participation, joy and shared experiences; bringing the Titans ethos to life beyond the stadium. As we take Junior Titans to new cities this year, our aim is to motivate children to step outdoors and play, whilst further developing our relationship with communities across Gujarat."

Embodying the spirit of 'Let's Sport Out!', 'Junior Titans' continues to be a cornerstone initiative for the Ahmedabad-based franchise to strengthen its commitment to forging meaningful community engagement across Gujarat. More details on the city-wise venues will be notified soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor