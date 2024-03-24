Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Homecoming Spoilt as Mumbai Indians Suffer Embarrassing Defeat

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad by 6 runs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for Gujarat with 45.Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 3-14 from his four overs.

Gujarat are appearing in their third IPL and have twice appeared in the final already, winning the 2022 edition on debut. Mumbai are joint-record winners with five titles to their name. MI need 9 runs in 2 balls. Hardik Pandya started the over with a six and a four before two wickets fell for Mumbai Indians in 2 balls. In the end, the men in blue fell short by 6 runs.