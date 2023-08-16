Gujarati cricket enthusiast's heartfelt I-Day celebration at J-K's Lal Chowk takes internet by storm

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 : Srinagar's Clock Tower witness a patriotic fervour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day when a cricket enthusiast from Gujarat took centre stage during the celebrations.

Arun from Ahmedabad decorated his face with the word "INDIA" on their forehead "Jai Hind" along with symbols of the Indian Army on his back, Arun's distinctive appearance caught the attention of onlookers.

Adding to his striking ensemble, Arun had painted his entire body with the colors of the national flag, creating a unique spectacle that resonated with the spirit of the day.

A die-hard supporter of the Indian cricket team, Arun is a familiar face at matches in Ahmedabad, where he can be seen enthusiastically cheering on the players. His spirited presence is also noted at Republic Day functions in New Delhi. However, this Independence Day, Arun chose to unfurl the Indian tricolor at the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Arun's vibrant display at Ghanta Ghar quickly gained traction on social media, capturing the hearts and imagination of many. Sporting a crown and oversized glasses while waving the national flag, Arun exuded an air of infectious enthusiasm.

In his own words, Arun shared his intentions behind his unconventional appearance in the heart of Kashmir, "I came here for the first time and my aim is to give a message of peace and brotherhood, especially during this 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration."

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received in the valley, Arun remarked, "I came here a few days back and I got a lot of support and love from the locals as well as tourists. Many came to click selfies with me. It has been a nice experience so far."

Arun's distinctive tattoos, including the permanent "India" on his forehead and the "Indian Army" on his back, underline his unwavering dedication to his homeland. "You can see this tattoo on my forehead that reads 'India'....it is a permanent tattoo. You can see another permanent tattoo on my back that reads the 'Indian Army'. And I paint my body like this whenever Team India plays at Ahmedabad," he proudly explained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor