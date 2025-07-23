Gulbarga Mystics to face Mangaluru Dragons in season opener of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 : Gulbarga Mystics will take on Mangaluru Dragons in the opening match of the 4th edition of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, powered by Fancode, scheduled to commence on August 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The schedule for the highly anticipated T20 franchise league was announced on Wednesday, according to a release from the KSCA.

The second clash of the opening day will feature reigning champions Mysore Warriors against the Bengaluru Blasters in a repeat of the previous edition's final. Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers will open their campaign against the Shivamogga Lions on August 12.

All 34 matches of the two-week tournament will be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans can look forward to double-header action throughout the league phase, promising high-octane entertainment every day.

The playoffs will begin on August 26, with Qualifier I and the Eliminator scheduled for the same day. Qualifier II will be played on 27th August, followed by the Final on August 28.

Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 3.15 pm, while evening fixtures will start at 7.15 pm.

The six franchises boast several star players, including Karun Nair and Manish Pandey (Mysore Warriors), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar (Hubli Tigers), Shreyas Gopal (Mangaluru Dragons), Vyshak Vijaykumar (Gulbarga Mystics), and Vasuki Koushik and Vidwath Kaverappa (Shivamogga Lions).

Notably, the previous edition was a remarkable success, reaching over 39 million viewers via broadcast and OTT platforms and generating more than 54 million views across social media.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 - Match schedule:

11 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangaluru Dragons - 3.15 pm

11 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors - 7.15 pm

12 August - Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions - 3.15 pm

12 August - Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics - 7.15 pm

13 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers - 3.15 pm

13 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions - 7.15 pm

14 August - Mysore Warriors vs Mangaluru Dragons - 3.15 pm

14 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters - 7.15 pm

15 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters - 3.15 pm

15 August - Hubli Tigers vs Mangaluru Dragons - 7.15 pm

16 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics - 3.15 pm

16 August - Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers - 7.15 pm

17 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters - 3.15 pm

17 August - Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions - 7.15 pm

18 August - Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters - 3.15 pm

18 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers - 7.15 pm

19 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions - 3.15 pm

19 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Hubli Tigers - 7.15 pm

20 August - Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors - 3.15 pm

20 August - Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters - 7.15 pm

21 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Mysore Warriors - 3.15 pm

21 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions - 7.15 pm

22 August - Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics - 3.15 pm

22 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Mangaluru Dragons - 7.15 pm

23 August - Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors - 3.15 pm

23 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics - 7.15 pm

24 August - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons - 3.15 pm

24 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors - 7.15 pm

25 August - Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers - 3.15 pm

25 August - Mangaluru Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics - 7.15 pm

26 August - Qualifier I - 3.15 pm

26 August - Eliminator - 7.15 pm

27 August - Qualifier II - 7.15 pm

28 August - Final - 7.15 pm.

