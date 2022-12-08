Gunshots heard near England team's hotel in Pakistan

In a major security lapse gunshots were heard within 1 kilometer of range from the hotel where team England is currently staying. The incident took place in the morning and no fatality has been reported so far. There also has not been any change in the team’s proceedings for tomorrow’s game.

According to a CricTacker report, four people have been arrested. In the first test, England cricket team displayed a jaw-dropping style of cricket in a Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The English side was seen all in bravery in the first test and championed in all three departments of the game. The Test match saw 1768 runs getting scored. England smashed 657 runs in the first innings, while the Pakistan side scored 579. The three lions then went on to amass 264 runs in the second innings at a run rate of over 7, while Pakistan managed to score 268 in their chase. This saw the first Test between these two sides becoming the match with the most runs scored in a Test match where a result has come.