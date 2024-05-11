Gurnoor Singh replaces Sushant Mishra in GT squad for remainder IPL 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 : Gujarat Titans (GT) announced that pacer Gurnoor Singh Brar will replace Sushant Mishra for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Gujarat-based franchise clinched a 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. After the victory, GT stand in eighth place in the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of -1.063.

"Gujarat Titans have signed fast bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Sushant Mishra for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," IPL stated.

https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1789278310603604457

The statement added GT signed Gurnoor at a sum of rupees 20 lakhs. As of now, the 23-year-old played just one match in the IPL for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"Gurnoor has represented Punjab in domestic cricket in five First-Class and one List A match. In 2023, he played a solitary match for the Punjab Kings in the Tata IPL. He signs in for his reserve price of Rs 20 lakhs," it added.

GT will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming clash of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Gujarat Titans updated squad: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (Wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gurnoor Singh Brar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor