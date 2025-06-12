Guyana set to host Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025 from September 6 to 17

New Delhi [India] June 12 : The fourth season of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) season 4 will begin on September 6 2025, in Guyana. The final will take place on September 17, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Each of the seven matches, including the final one, will be played at Providence Stadium. Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and the home team, Guyana Amazon Warriors, will compete in the three-way tournament. They will have two league matches against each opponent, for a total of four games.

The six league games are spread across 11 days, with the final scheduled just one day after the final league-stage match. All matches are afternoon games. Four fixtures, including the final, start at 2 pm.

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, hosted the first WCPL event in 2022. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago hosted the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Royals have been the tournament's top side thus far, winning two titles in 2023 and 2024 and finishing as runners-up in 2022. The Knight Riders were the 2022 champions and the 2024 losing finalists. The Amazon Warriors finished third in 2022 and 2024 and second in 2023.

The tournament's highest run-scorer is Royals' Hayley Matthews (424). She is also the highest wicket-taker (23).

Chris Dehring, CEO of Cricket West Indies, highlighted the growing stature of the tournament.

"Women's cricket continues to grow year on year, and the WCPL is a hugely important part of our cricketing calendar. We are looking forward to seeing the best Caribbean talent play alongside fantastic players from around the world in what we are sure will be an excellent event," Chris Dehring said.

WCPL 2025 fixtures:

Sat, Sept 6: GAW vs TKR, 2 pm local

Sun, Sept 7: GAW vs BR, 3 pm

Wed, Sept 10: TKR vs BR, 2 pm

Sat, Sept 13: TKR vs GAW, 4 pm

Sun, Sept 14: BR vs GAW, 2 pm

Tue, Sept 16: BR vs TKR, 3 pm

Wed, Sept 17: Final, 2 pm.

