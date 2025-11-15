Habibur Rahman’s 35-Ball Century Powers Bangladesh A to 8-Wicket Win Over Hong Kong A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 (VIDEO)

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Result: Bangladesh A recorded a dominant win over Hong Kong A in their Group A match of the DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The game was held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar on November 15. Bangladesh chased a target of 168 in only 11 overs and sealed an 8-wicket victory. The win was powered by a blazing hundred from opener Habibur Rahman.

Hong Kong A chose to bat and reached 167 for 8 in 20 overs. Senior batter Babar Hayat hit 63 from 49 balls. Captain Yasim Murtaza added 40 from 22 balls. The side could not build on the strong start as Bangladesh A fielded well and forced three run outs. Ripon Mondol and SM Meherob Hasan took two wickets each. Mondol kept control with an effective 2 for 24. Abdul Gaffar Saqlain picked one wicket in the middle overs.

Bangladesh A made a sharp start in the chase. Openers Habibur Rahman and Jishan Alam put up 111 runs in 6.3 overs. Alam scored 20 before falling. Rahman carried on and struck an unbeaten 100 from 35 balls with 8 fours and 10 sixes. Captain Akbar Ali closed the chase with an unbeaten 41 from 13 balls. He hit six sixes as Bangladesh reached the target with ease.

Hong Kong A struggled to slow the scoring. All six bowlers went for more than 11 runs an over. Kinchit Shah had a tough spell and gave away 31 runs in one over.