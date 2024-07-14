Had a lot of success as a team: India's Washington Sundar after beating Zimbabwe in 5th T20Is

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 : After his side's 42-run win over Zimbabwe in the 5th T20I match of the series, India all-rounder Washington Sundar said that they had a lot of success as a team.

Washington Sundar was named the 'Player of the Series' after being the highest wicket-taker of the series with eight wickets.

Speaking after the match, Sundar said that the conditions in Zimbabwe were similar to those in South Africa, with extra bounce and extra pace. The 24-year-old added that there was lot of takeaways and learnings from the series.

"Good to have finished with a win. After the first game, the conditions were similar to South Africa getting that extra bounce and extra pace. We had enough time to get a lot of information. Lot of takeaways and learnings, I bowled a lot in this series. We had a lot of success as a team," Sundar said.

Recapping the fifth match of the series, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. They had India at 40/3 at one point until a 65-run partnership between Sanju Samson (58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Riyan Parag (22 in 24 balls, with a six) and a fine cameo from Shivam Dube (26 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took India to 167/6 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Richard Ngarva, Sikandar Raza, and Brandon Mavuta also got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Zimbabwe had a fine start and was in the game for a good amount of time, until Shivam Dube (2/25) delivered a game-changing spell and a quick run-out of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza. Dion Myers (34 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 in 24 balls, with five fours) and Faraz Akram (27 in 13 balls, with two fours and two sixes) put up a fight for Zimbabwe, but Mukesh Kumar (4/22) cleaned up the tail. Zimbabwe was bundled out for 125 runs, losing by 42 runs with nine balls left.

Shivam secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance. Washington Sundar, who scored 28 runs in two innings with best score of 27 and took eight wickets in the series, was given the 'Player of the Series' awards.

