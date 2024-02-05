"Had full belief... that we'll chase it down": Stokes after ENG's 106-run loss vs IND in 2nd Test

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 : Following a 106-run defeat against India in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday, England skipper Ben Stokes said that they had "full belief in ourselves" to chase down the target

England was bundled out for 292 and lost by 106 runs while chasing 399.

At the post-match interview, Stokes said that Team England play their best game when there's "scoreboard pressure" and everyone in England's dressing room is a "quality player".

The English skipper further praised his spinners and said that they displayed an "incredible" performance on day three of the Test match on Sunday.

While concluding, he praised James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah and said that they are "incredible bowlers".

"Coming into this last innings, had full belief in ourselves that we'll chase it down. In moments like that, in games with scoreboard pressure, that's where we get the best out of ourselves. Another great game to be a part of. There's no suggestion whatsoever about how to play. Everyone in the dressing room is a quality player. They are good enough to go out there and assess the conditions, and decide how to go about it. I absolutely loved it (captaining the spinners). To put in the performance they did yesterday was incredible. They showed a lot of maturity beyond the years. He's amazing (Anderson). Two guys who're incredible bowlers (Anderson and Bumrah)," Stokes said.

In the second Test match, brilliant bowling spells from Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India overcome a fighting England as they levelled the series with a 106-run win over England in Visakhapatnam. The hosts have levelled the five-match series 1-1.

England started the second session of day four at 194/6, with skipper Stokes joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes.

A boundary by Foakes to Bumrah helped England reach the 200-run mark in 46.1 overs.

But disaster struck for England before they could have a big partnership. Some lazy running between the wickets ran out skipper Stokes for just 11 runs in 29 balls. Shreyas Iyer's remarkable effort saw him assist India in removing England's crisis man, reducing them to 220/7.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar removed the debutant Shoaib Bashir for an eight-ball duck, he was caught behind by KS Bharat. England was 281/9, 118 runs away from a victory, but with just a wicket left. Everything now was dependent on Hartley, who was joined by James Anderson.

Bumrah got the final wicket, cleaning up Hartley for 36. England was bundled out for 292 and lost by 106 runs.

