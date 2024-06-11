"Had to bat like middle overs in ODIs": SA's Klaasen after close win over Bangladesh on tricky New York pitch

New York [US], June 11 : Following the thrilling four-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC T20 World Cup game, South Africa middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen said that one had to bat like an ODI player on the tricky Nassau County Stadium wicket.

In the battle between two unbeaten sides, South Africa prevailed over Bangladesh in a final ball thriller at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday (local time) and moved closer to qualifying for the Super 8 stage.

With 11 runs needed in the final over while defending 114 runs, skipper Aiden Markram took a gamble by handing Keshav Maharaj the final over. Markram himself displayed immense nerves and calm by taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Mahmudullah on the penultimate ball, leaving Bangladesh with six runs to get on the last ball, which they could not score.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Klaasen said, "I think David [Miller] showed us in the previous game [against the Netherlands] how to bat on this wicket and it is almost a similar way that we bat in the middle overs in a one-day game. So, our mindset is not even close to T20 cricket. You just want to get in and find a way to bat at a run-a-ball. And we know you are one or two hits away just for going over the run-a-ball strike-rate."

Klaasen said South Africa opted to bat first since they did not want to chase 120 runs against Bangladesh bowlers who can deliver quality cutters and spin bowling on a slow wicket.

"These guys (Bangladesh bowlers) are incredible when the wicket becomes slow. So that was the biggest reason why we didn't want to chase 120. Because the wicket was definitely better than other games. But given Bangladesh, when pressure is on, and they have to go into cutters, they have got some of the world's best cutter bowlers and their spinners are high quality. So that was the biggest reason why we chose to bat first," he added.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. After SA was restricted to 24/4 at one point, Klaasen (46 in 44 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and David Miller (29 in 38 balls, with a four and a six) took Bangladesh to 113/6 in 20 overs, which also happened to the lowest score by Proteas in T20 WC history.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed also took (2/19) in his four overs.

In the run-chase, Bangladesh was 50/4 in 9.5 overs. However, Towhid Hridoy (37 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) brought his team back on track. Mahmudullah (20 in 27 balls, with two fours) almost pulled off a win for Bangladesh until he was caught by Markram.

Bangladesh's chase ended in a heartbreaking manner, as they ended at 109/7 in their 20 overs and fell short of the target by four runs.

Keshav Maharaj (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/17) also delivered fine spells.

South Africa stands at the top of Group D with three wins in three games, with six points. Bangladesh is at number two with a win and loss, giving them two points.

