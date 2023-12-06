Haddin believes there’s lot of cricket left in Australia fast-bowling trio of Cummins, Hazlewood & Starc

Perth, Dec 6 Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin believes the decorated fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have a lot more years to continue in the national team.

He added that the trio can leave a larger impact in Test cricket. “I still think they have a lot of cricket left in them. I get the feeling that they want to leave a bigger legacy on the Test match arena and I think we are going to see a lot more of these three,” said Haddin on the Fox Cricket podcast The Follow On.

Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc have claimed the top ranking in at least one format of the game and the trio currently are amongst the top 15 bowlers in the ICC Test rankings. Haddin further added that the fast-bowling trio compliment each other really well.

“I don’t think we are going to see another three that compliment each other as well as these three do. There is no ego when they have the ball. They do different roles when they have to.”

“You have the left-arm pace and swing of Mitchell Starc. You have the height and accuracy of Joshy Hazlewood, and you have got the captain in Pat Cummins, who can go up and down in gears and recognises big moments as good as any other bowler in the modern game or before him.”

In what has been a packed 2023 for Australia, Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc played a crucial hand collectively in the dual triumphs of the World Test Championship and Men’s ODI World Cup, apart from retaining the Ashes in England.

“It is going to be a great reunion for those three when they retire. When they finish their career, they will deserve a glass of beer or a scotch or whatever their fancy is, just to (be able) to say, ‘Wow. We played at a special time together’.

“They are also three really close mates. They have come up through New South Wales cricket a lot together, so to be able to do that … from New South Wales, graduating to the Australian team and having the dominant effect that they have had, they will sit back and enjoy special moments in time when their time comes to pull the pin,” concluded Haddin.

