"Hafeez wants to bring him back": Rashid Latif urges Imad Wasim to reverse retirement

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif urged all-rounder Imad Wasim to reverse his retirement from international cricket.

The 34-year-old all-rounder brought curtains down his cricket career on Friday with a post on social media stating that he feels it is the right time to retire.

Latif on Saturday took to X, labelling Wasim as Pakistan's "best spinner" and urging him to reverse his retirement from international cricket.

"Imad Wasim should withdraw his retirement decision, Pakistan team's best spin bowler is Imad and can help a lot in batting. In the World Cup, if the most effective player of the team will not be there, it is not a loss for Imad, it is a loss for Pakistan. Mohammad Hafeez wants them to bring Imad back. If you want to play leagues, then separate from the central contract, but keep yourself available for the Pakistan team," Rashid wrote on X.

https://x.com/iRashidLatif68/status/1728328919357772254?s=20

Wasim made 55 ODIs and 66 T20I appearances for Pakistan and amassed 1472 runs in total claiming 109 wickets.

He played his final international match against New Zealand earlier this year in a T20I game where he played a rapid-fire knock of 31 in just 14 balls and picked two wickets. He was also part of Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning side in 2017.

Wasim shared a heartfelt note to announce his retirement thanking the PCB as well as the fans for the support that they showed him throughout his career.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," he said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage," Wasim added.

